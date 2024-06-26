27 Jun, 2024 @ 00:17
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Jun, 2024 @ 15:00
··
1 min read

Cocaine shipment worth millions washes up on popular tourist beach in Spain

by
Cocaine shipment worth millions washes up on popular tourist beach in Spain

COCAINE with a retail value of around €2 million has been found on Valencia’s El Saler beach.

A resident contacted police after going for a seaside stroll on Tuesday and discovering four black bags.

The Valencia Policia Local went to the location at the Casal d’Esplai and found the bags covered by netting.

READ MORE:

COCAINE STASH(Valencia Policia Local image)

They contained sealed black packages and suspecting they might be drugs, the Policia Local contacted the Guardia Civil at Perellonet.

The packages were found to contain 120 kilos of cocaine which is currently valued at €18,000 per kilo.

The drugs were transferred to Guardia Civil headquarters in Valencia.

An enormous surge in cocaine shipments through ports like Valencia, Algeciras, and Barcelona – bound for the European market – has dramatically increased supply and reduced the drug’s value.

The price of cocaine in Spain has plummeted from around €33,000 per kilo to €18,000.

Spanish police and customs officials partially attribute the trend to the ban on chemical fumigation of plantations in countries like Colombia. 

Much of the European market is thought to be dominated by drug clans from Albania and other regions of the Balkans in cahoots with cartels in Colombia and Ecuador.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Revealed: The most expensive coastal areas of Spain to buy or rent a holiday home, as prices rise
Previous Story

Revealed: The most expensive coastal tourist areas of Spain to buy or rent a holiday home

Spain will ban young teenage electric scooter riders and order ALL users to register before going out on public roads
Next Story

Spain will ban young teenage electric scooter riders and order ALL owners to register before using public roads

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain will ban young teenage electric scooter riders and order ALL users to register before going out on public roads

Spain will ban young teenage electric scooter riders and order ALL owners to register before using public roads

SPAIN’S DGT traffic authority will clamp down on electric scooters
Revealed: The most expensive coastal areas of Spain to buy or rent a holiday home, as prices rise

Revealed: The most expensive coastal tourist areas of Spain to buy or rent a holiday home

PEOPLE wanting to buy a coastal home in Spain have