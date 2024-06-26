27 Jun, 2024 @ 00:17
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Jun, 2024 @ 14:15
··
1 min read

Revealed: The most expensive coastal tourist areas of Spain to buy or rent a holiday home

by
Revealed: The most expensive coastal areas of Spain to buy or rent a holiday home, as prices rise

PEOPLE wanting to buy a coastal home in Spain have to pay an extra 2.4% extra compared to inland properties, according to a survey from real estate valuation company Tinsa.

Housing in coastal municipalities became 5.7% more expensive year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, with an average price of €1,740 euros per m2, compared to the 3.3% average Spanish property price.

Traditional beach apartments saw a lower 3.9% year-on-year rise, pointing to a tightening of prices in the market, according to Tinsa.

READ MORE:


The biggest average increases in coastal areas are in Malaga province(+9.3%), the Balearic Islands (+8.8%) and Alicante province (+7.2%).

The three most expensive municipalities are all on Ibiza and are Sant Josep de sa Talaia (€4,191 per m2), Santa Eulalia des Riu (€4,151) and Ibiza Town(€3,656).

Tinsa’s Andrea de la Hoz said: “Only in Ibiza is price ‘overheating’ detected with demand on the island trending towards luxury homes”.

Although the coastal first and second home market has shown a greater increase in year-on-year terms (5.7%), the first home is still more expensive per m2 at €2,650.

However, the number of home sales in coastal municipalities fell by 11.2% in 2023 compared to 2022-, a year that marked the highest number of deals in the last decade.

In regard to new builds, the market fell by 22.9% compared to 2022.

Holiday home rentals also became more expensive in the first quarter of 2024, with an average increase of 8.9% year-on-year, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

In real terms (excluding inflation), the year-on-year increase stands at 5.8% and reflects a clear upward trend in holiday rental prices, from 3.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 and 5.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023.

Tinsa points out that almost three-quarters of the coast shows rises of between 5% and 30%, and estimates the average increase in holiday home rental prices at close to 10%.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Ex-Nicola Bulley detective joins search for missing teen Jay Slater in Tenerife as investigation enters its tenth day

Cocaine shipment worth millions washes up on popular tourist beach in Spain
Next Story

Cocaine shipment worth millions washes up on popular tourist beach in Spain

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain will ban young teenage electric scooter riders and order ALL users to register before going out on public roads

Spain will ban young teenage electric scooter riders and order ALL owners to register before using public roads

SPAIN’S DGT traffic authority will clamp down on electric scooters
Cocaine shipment worth millions washes up on popular tourist beach in Spain

Cocaine shipment worth millions washes up on popular tourist beach in Spain

COCAINE with a retail value of around €2 million has