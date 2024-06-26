27 Jun, 2024 @ 00:17
26 Jun, 2024 @ 13:35
1 min read

Ex-Nicola Bulley detective joins search for missing teen Jay Slater in Tenerife as investigation enters its tenth day

A TOP British investigator who worked on the Nicola Bulley case has joined the search for Jay Slater as it enters its tenth day in Tenerife. 

Mark Williams-Thomas has landed in Tenerife to help Jay Slater’s family search for their missing son. 

The former British cop has worked on many high-profile missing persons cases, including the disappearance of Nicola Bulley. 

READ MORE: Missing Brit Jay Slater ‘was spotted watching the Euros in Tenerife’, claim locals as search enters its tenth day

Williams-Thomas has worked on many high profile cases. Photo: Cordon Press

He was spotted on the island yesterday after offering his services to Jay’s family free of charge on Sunday. 

Speaking to the Mirror, the experienced investigator claimed he believes he can find answers in ‘just three days’. 

He also promised to ‘track down’ the two British men that Jay stayed with at an Airbnb before he vanished. 

READ MORE: Man who was brutally attacked by missing Brit Jay Slater implores internet sleuths to ‘help find’ him as police probe teen’s criminal past

Williams-Thomas said: “If the family work with me, I will get them answers. It is crucial for the family. It is difficult for them, dealing with foreign police who handle it differently. But I’d need their full co-operation, I’d need to speak to every witness involved; those that he’s been with since he’s been on the island. Some people will be more persons of interest than others.”

The investigator worked as a family liaison officer and detective before becoming a leading TV sleuth. 

He led the investigation on ITV’s Exposure documentary, The Other Side of Jimmy Savile, which showed how Savile preyed on vulnerable girls. 

Williams-Thomas reportedly landed in Tenerife late on Monday night, the same day the family released grainy CCTV footage possibly showing Jay. 

MISSING: Jay Slater

The 19-year-old vanished on Monday, June 17 after attending a three day rave festival on the island. 

Yesterday, Guardia Civil officers confirmed that the search had been extended to forest trails north of where the teen was last seen. 

They are also searching three ravines in the Parque Rural de Teno, including one where Jay’s phone last ‘pinged.’

READ MORE: Is this Jay Slater? New CCTV image brings fresh hope for clues as search for missing Brit focuses on outhouses near mountainous village in Tenerife

Pedro Sanchez cancels engagements due to death of wife Begoña Gomez's father
Pedro Sanchez cancels engagements due to death of wife Begoña Gomez’s father

Revealed: The most expensive coastal areas of Spain to buy or rent a holiday home, as prices rise
Revealed: The most expensive coastal tourist areas of Spain to buy or rent a holiday home

