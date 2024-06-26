26 Jun, 2024 @ 13:38
26 Jun, 2024 @ 13:30
1 min read

Pedro Sanchez cancels engagements due to death of wife Begoña Gomez’s father

THE REASON behind Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, cancelling his engagements for the next two days has been revealed as the death of his father-in-law.

Government sources told the Efe news agency that Sabiniano Gomez, father of Begoña Gomez, passed away on Wednesday.

No official announcement had been made as of 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

BEGOÑA GOMEZ, THIS MONTH(Cordon Press image)

Pedro Sanchez cancelled his plans for ‘personal reasons’ after attending the plenary session of Congress.

He will not travel to Valencia to take part in the First Economic and Social Forum of the Mediterranean.

Sanchez cancelled a trip to Barcelona on Tuesday where he was going to attend the Pimes Awards organised by the Catalan employers’ association Pimec.

He was scheduled to go to Brussels on Thursday to take part in a European Council meeting where key appointments will be made to head up EU institutions and departments for the next five years.

Government sources said Sanchez had been supporting his wife Begoña as she had to deal with her father’s worsening state of health.

Alex Trelinski

