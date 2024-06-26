2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Hacienda del Alamo with garage – € 125,000

Apartment Hacienda del Alamo, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 125,000

https://youtu.be/UrDhhKDBniM This spacious, ground-floor, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment enjoys an enviable location at Hacienda del Álamo Golf Resort. The apartment is located just a short walk from the club house, hotel & spa, bars and restaurants and supermarket. The apartment has been thoroughly renovated with a top-quality laminate floor, brand-new white goods and a fresh coat of paint inside and out. The plunge pool has been fitted with a sand filter and a new pump. The furniture is included in the sale. The apartment offers a range of extras, heated towel racks and air… See full property details