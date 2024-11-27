27 Nov, 2024
27 Nov, 2024 @ 17:00
This ‘city of 1,001 rices’ in eastern Spain is named the gastronomic capital for 2025

by
ALICANTE- nicknamed the ‘city of 1,001 rice dishes’- will be Spain’s gastronomic capital in 2025.

The Costa Blanca city succeeds Oviedo which has had the mantle this year.

Alicante was chosen ahead of Antequera by the Spanish Federation of Tourism Journalists and Writers (Fepet) and the Spanish Federation of Hospitality.

The judges unsurprisingly highlighted the prominence of rice in what Alicante has to offer foodies available in different types and ‘varied and local’ ingredients.

They also valued the extensive line up of restaurants with around 1,700 hospitality businesses.

Plans for next year will include at least one monthly outdoor activity related to gastronomy and special tasting menus in the city’s restaurants.

Alicante mayor Luis Barcala said the recognition will result in a €15 million economic boost for the area.

“This is great news for the city, which deserves to be the gastronomic capital of Spain for its own and unique cuisine, the quality of the local product and the good work of our hoteliers,” he stated.

“We have an excellent group of professionals so that Alicante’s catering sector is positioned at the highest level in Spain.”

Alicante’s tourism councillor, Ana Poquet, welcome the news saying the programme of activities will ‘squeeze the maximum’ out of the gastronomic capital coupled with the tourism sector.

The hospitality sector is responsible for a round a third of jobs in Alicante.

A council statement said: “According to different surveys, up to 40% of tourists choose a destination depending on the quality of food offered.”

Alex Trelinski

