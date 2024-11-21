REVEALED: The cheapest areas of Spain to enjoy a traditional ‘menu del dia’ as average prices rise this year by over 6%

THE cost of the traditional and very popular menu del dia in Spain has gone up 6.1% this year with an average price of €14.

The figures come from the Spanish Hospitality employers association which analysed nearly 800 responses to a questionnaire sent to businesses in September.

The Canary Islands offer some of the cheapest menu del dia’s in the country with the cities of Sevilla and Valencia doing well.

31.2% of establishments say they increased the menu by less than 5% in the last year, 23.7% between 6% and 10%, and the largest increase, between 11% and 20%, was enforced by 12.5% of survey participants.

Compared to January-September of last year, the menu rise of 6.1% is above the inflation rate for food and beverages of 1.8%.

The Secretary General of the Spanish Hospitality association, Emilio Gallego, said that businesses were absorbing many rising costs and that 42.3% of members had seen profit margins cut.

Despite price increases, Gallego said that the menu del dia continues to be a major attraction for customers and offers a healthy and balanced meal compared to ‘quick and unhealthy’ alternatives.

The biggest price hikes regionally this year have been in the Valencian Community, with 32.5% (€15.10 for a menu), Asturias (27.5% at €13 a menu) and the Basque Country (26.4% with menus averaging €15.8).

The lowest increases were in the Murcia region (+4.6%, €13.07 per menu), Castilla-La Mancha (9.8%, €13.50 per menu) and the Canary Islands (12.4%, €12.70 per menu).

As for major cities, the biggest increase was in Bilbao (30.3%); followed by 27% in Malaga and 26.1% in Zaragoza.

On average, the most expensive city is Bilbao (€15.50), overtaking Barcelona with its menu at €15.10 followed by Madrid (€14.80).

Bargain cities with the the lowest average price Las Palmas (€13), Valencia (€13) and Sevilla(€13.30 euros)- all in the same top spots as last year.