28 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 Nov, 2024 @ 10:00
·····
1 min read

Marbella gets approval for €350m hotel: Luxury Ritz-Carlton or St Regis to open by this date

by

A LUXURY hotel in Marbella has been given final approval by the Junta de Andalucia.

The €350m plan by Platinum Estates had been set to become the first W Hotel on the Costa del Sol.

READ MORE: Watch: Malaga local says ‘Airbnb ruined my life’ as he blasts ‘drunk tourists’

However the luxury category of the hotel ‘has been raised’, meaning it will eventually operate as a St. Regis or Ritz-Carlton, reports El Confidencial.

Under the updated proposal (artist’s rendition pictured above), two apartment blocks featuring tourist apartments have been removed, as have a number of rooms.

It is not known if the growing backlash against Airbnb-style homes was behind the decision, although costs may have been a factor.

The permission for the hotel, originally known as the Las Dunas Club project, has been delayed eight years.

The five-star hotel will feature 186 rooms and a further 180 branded homes.

Construction is estimated to take around 36 months, meaning it will open some time in 2028.

The orginal budget of €300m has risen to €350m due to the delays.

Platinum Estates explained to Cinco Dias that ‘construction costs are not the same as eight years ago and the change to a higher brand of the hotel will force them to assume that difference’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Gibraltar vows to uphold fresh UK sanctions on Russia’s ‘shadow oil transport fleet’

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Men accused of throwing German tourist to her death in Spain tell court she ‘fell out of car because she was drunk’

DEFENCE lawyers for two men accused of throwing a German

Watch: Michael Barrymore, 72, enjoys his ‘new life’ in Spain as he shares video updates on TikTok

MICHAEL Barrymore has shared a series of videos showing his