Marbella gets approval for €350m hotel: Luxury Ritz-Carlton or St Regis to open by this date

A LUXURY hotel in Marbella has been given final approval by the Junta de Andalucia.

The €350m plan by Platinum Estates had been set to become the first W Hotel on the Costa del Sol.

However the luxury category of the hotel ‘has been raised’, meaning it will eventually operate as a St. Regis or Ritz-Carlton, reports El Confidencial.

Under the updated proposal (artist’s rendition pictured above), two apartment blocks featuring tourist apartments have been removed, as have a number of rooms.

It is not known if the growing backlash against Airbnb-style homes was behind the decision, although costs may have been a factor.

The permission for the hotel, originally known as the Las Dunas Club project, has been delayed eight years.

The five-star hotel will feature 186 rooms and a further 180 branded homes.

Construction is estimated to take around 36 months, meaning it will open some time in 2028.

The orginal budget of €300m has risen to €350m due to the delays.

Platinum Estates explained to Cinco Dias that ‘construction costs are not the same as eight years ago and the change to a higher brand of the hotel will force them to assume that difference’.