Walking in the Alpujarras: A guide to the picturesque and more secret routes of inland Granada

THESE are the most picturesque walking routes in Granada’s Alpujarras known only to hikers.

Come November, many areas across Spain are covered with a tapestry of gold, crimson and copper as trees shed their leaves.

Tourists flock to the fairytale Segovia or Madrid’s Parque Retiro for a glimpse of the stunning colours in their full glory.

But unbeknownst to many, some of the most tranquil autumn-winter destinations are hidden in plain sight, a secret kept by locals and hiking enthusiasts.

While many know of the Alpujarras’ main towns like Orgiva, Yegen and Trevelez, few venture out into the smaller villages- but those that do will be rewarded.

About an hour and a half up into the mountains from the A-44 is Mecina Bombaron, a quiet village where the pace of life slows and you can take that deep breath you’ve been holding in for a while.

READ MORE: Literary escape: From bins bearing Harry Potter covers to plant pots inscribed with poetry, is THIS Andalucian town the most cultured corner of inland Spain?

STUNNING: The walks around Mecina Bombaron are even more tranquil than the village itself.

Photo: The Olive Press

A typical Alpujarran town, white washed houses are dotted up steep hills, meaning each neighbour has a stunning view of the mountain valley below.

There’s just one bar and two supermarkets, but each is stocked with fresh local produce and cheap delicious meals.

You may choose to lounge in front of the fire with a book or reserve a spot in the village spa, but most people come to Mecina Bombaron to walk.

During the autumn months, the sleepy enclave becomes an autumnal paradise as the chestnut trees begin their transformation.

There are multiple easy to follow walks to enjoy, including the innovative ‘book trail’ , a new initiative by the town hall which sees nods to popular books and Spanish literature dispersed throughout the village.

BOOK TOWN: The village has reinvented itself through literature.

Photo: The Olive Press

As you wander up the hills, you will spy more and more ember glowing trees dotting the landscape.

Follow the hill up to Calle Umbria and you will find the start of the Acequia Alta walking route.

Though this is much steeper than other routes in the village, it is certainly worth the effort.

Just after the first climb you will arrive at a viewpoint where you will see the village’s white houses and tinao chimneys tumbling down the hillside.

READ MORE: Travel Spain: These are the villages you should visit in the Alpujarra south of Granada

SUNSET: Watching the sun go down over the hills is a lovely way to end a walk.

Photo: The Olive Press

For those who aren’t tired out, you can continue further up the dirt track where you will find a small stream, or acequia.

This hiking area is also known as the Castaño del Gnomo Lector, named after the centenarian chestnut trees which line the path.

LEAVES: Chestnut leaves cascade onto the acequias

Photo: The Olive Press

Let the peaceful sound of the water guide you as you snake around the mountain towards the Barranco de la Paloma as leaves crunch underfoot.

PEACEFUL: The only sounds are the stream and the crunch of leaves

Photo: The Olive Press

Make sure to stop and admire the view of the village as flame-like poplar trees crowd the church bell tower.

READ MORE: From Moors to modern hub: A look at the illustrious history of La Alpujarra in southern Spain

WHITE WASHED: The white houses stand out against the mountains

Photo: The Olive Press

The path carries on quite a way, but you can turn back whenever you like.

Another fantastic route is the Acequia Baja (Lower Stream) at the bottom of the village.

Start at the Fuente Libro Don Pio and enjoy some fresh mountain water before continuing along the trail.

FOUNTAIN: The village is now one of the Alpujarras’ ‘book towns.’

Photo: The Olive Press

Just like the Acequia Alta, the path is lined with ochre chestnut leaves, only without the steep hills at the start.

There are many viewpoints of the valley below and cute cortijos (stone farmhouses) to be found along the way.

VIEWS: The valley offers panoramic vistas.

Photo: The Olive Press

The real treat, however, is the slate bridge over the river with delightful views of autumn leaves along its banks.

RELAXING: It will be hard to tear yourself away from this peaceful spot.

Photo: The Olive Press

Although the seasonal colours really come to life in November, the end of October or early November is also a great time to visit as the village holds its annual chestnut festival.

CHESTNUTS: The annual festival marks the start of autumn in the village.

Photo: Conmarca de la Alpujarra de la Sierra

If you like the cold weather, December is also lovely and you may even get some snow.

Around Mecina Bombaron, there is a wealth of longer and more challenging hikes such as the Gerald Brenan trail, so if you love a good walk, make sure to check out the area.

READ MORE: The abundant Alpujarra of Spain’s Granada – an oasis of fruit and flowers all year round