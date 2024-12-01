1 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Dec, 2024 @ 09:30
··
1 min read

Marbella expat couple break ‘historic’ skydiving world record 

by

A DARING expat duo have soared into the record books with a jaw-dropping skydive involving a staggering 151 daredevils.

Marbella residents Vera Kuznetsova, 55, and husband Oleg Ivanov, 50, defied gravity – and their nerves – when they joined a group from 30 countries leaping from seven planes at a dizzying 6,000 metres.

Photo: The Olive Press

The Arizona jump was organised by The World Air Sports Federation (FAI) and involved forming a 151 strong ‘snowflake’ formation before breaking off and making another. 

“This is a historic moment for skydiving,” Vera, a property developer from Russia, told the Olive Press. 

“It demonstrates the boundlessness of human capabilities and I hope it inspires people to believe in themselves and know that anything is possible.” 

Photo: The Olive Press

Jumps like this can sometimes take up to 15 attempts but Vera’s team secured the record in just three tries over two days. 

“It’s very difficult to achieve these records because everyone falls at different speeds and it requires a lot of accuracy and coordination while falling,” she said. 

Photo: The Olive Press

“You have to be really calm and fight your fears. If just one of us made a mistake, we wouldn’t have the record.”

After the jump, a panel of judges checks if all the requirements have been met, but luckily, the elite team succeeded. 

“It was an absolutely amazing feeling, just pure happiness,” Vera added.

She holds seven other skydiving world records and secured the record for largest female formation in October alongside 63 other women.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Exclusive: ‘I visited a historic witch town in Granada and its charm put me under a spell’

Next Story

Must-visit: The picturesque and typically Andalucian town in Granada that you’ve likely never heard of

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrenueva with pool garage - € 242

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrenueva with pool garage – € 242,000

Apartment Torrenueva, Málaga   2 beds   2 baths €

‘No police in Gibraltar will ever investigate anyone powerful ever again’: Upcoming McGrail Report will have ‘chilling’ effect on new police chief

THE new Gibraltar Commissioner of Police will start the role