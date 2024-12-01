Marbella expat couple break ‘historic’ skydiving world record 

A DARING expat duo have soared into the record books with a jaw-dropping skydive involving a staggering 151 daredevils.

Marbella residents Vera Kuznetsova, 55, and husband Oleg Ivanov, 50, defied gravity – and their nerves – when they joined a group from 30 countries leaping from seven planes at a dizzying 6,000 metres.

Photo: The Olive Press

The Arizona jump was organised by The World Air Sports Federation (FAI) and involved forming a 151 strong ‘snowflake’ formation before breaking off and making another.

“This is a historic moment for skydiving,” Vera, a property developer from Russia, told the Olive Press.

“It demonstrates the boundlessness of human capabilities and I hope it inspires people to believe in themselves and know that anything is possible.”

Photo: The Olive Press

Jumps like this can sometimes take up to 15 attempts but Vera’s team secured the record in just three tries over two days.

“It’s very difficult to achieve these records because everyone falls at different speeds and it requires a lot of accuracy and coordination while falling,” she said.

Photo: The Olive Press

“You have to be really calm and fight your fears. If just one of us made a mistake, we wouldn’t have the record.”

After the jump, a panel of judges checks if all the requirements have been met, but luckily, the elite team succeeded.

“It was an absolutely amazing feeling, just pure happiness,” Vera added.

She holds seven other skydiving world records and secured the record for largest female formation in October alongside 63 other women.