5 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Dec, 2024 @ 12:17
·
1 min read

Funeral for British expat couple killed by Valencia DANA floods

by

A FUNERAL will be held for a British couple killed by tragic flooding in Valencia. 

Don Turner, 78 and Terri Turner, 74, were found dead in their car following the flash flooding. 

The couple were originally from Burntwood, Staffordshire but had retired in Spain 10 years ago where they volunteered at a dog rescue centre. 

Their daughter, Ruth O’Loughlin told the BBC she said she ‘still feels like her parents are alive in Valencia.’ 

“The truth is too shocking to believe,” she confessed, “to lose two parents, in the way that we have lost them is devastating.” 

Since their deaths, O’Loughlin and her sister, Renee Turner, have raised over £4,600 for the charity in their memory.

According to the devastated family, the retirees car was found at the side of a ravine, full of mud from the deluge. 

Over 200 people have died due to the disaster, the worst flooding Spain has experienced in generations.

The sisters visited the site of their deaths, placing flowers on the car to ‘feel close to them.’ 

Married for 52 years, the couple were like ‘chalk and cheese’, with a ‘sensible and serious’ mother and a ‘silly, funny’ father. 

“It just worked – they were the kindest, most thoughtful people you could ever wish to meet,” O’Loughlin said.

She expects the funeral to be ‘packed’ as the couple were well loved.

“I don’t want it to be a dark, sombre day. I want to celebrate the life of two absolutely amazing people,” she added.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Calpe Town Hall will be celebrating the festive season every weekend this December with its Christmas Fair

Next Story

Brit’s €1.6m home in Spain to be demolished over corrupt mayor’s illegal land deal – and they’ll get NO compensation

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Where will it SNOW in Spain this weekend? All you need to know as alerts are activated for the white stuff

THE first winter storm of the year will bring a

Revealed: The 42 questions Brits and other tourists will be asked under Spain’s ‘Big Brother Law’

THE exhaustive list of data Brits and other tourists will