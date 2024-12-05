Funeral for British expat couple killed by Valencia DANA floods

A FUNERAL will be held for a British couple killed by tragic flooding in Valencia.

Don Turner, 78 and Terri Turner, 74, were found dead in their car following the flash flooding.

The couple were originally from Burntwood, Staffordshire but had retired in Spain 10 years ago where they volunteered at a dog rescue centre.

Their daughter, Ruth O’Loughlin told the BBC she said she ‘still feels like her parents are alive in Valencia.’

“The truth is too shocking to believe,” she confessed, “to lose two parents, in the way that we have lost them is devastating.”

Since their deaths, O’Loughlin and her sister, Renee Turner, have raised over £4,600 for the charity in their memory.

According to the devastated family, the retirees car was found at the side of a ravine, full of mud from the deluge.

Over 200 people have died due to the disaster, the worst flooding Spain has experienced in generations.

The sisters visited the site of their deaths, placing flowers on the car to ‘feel close to them.’

Married for 52 years, the couple were like ‘chalk and cheese’, with a ‘sensible and serious’ mother and a ‘silly, funny’ father.

“It just worked – they were the kindest, most thoughtful people you could ever wish to meet,” O’Loughlin said.

She expects the funeral to be ‘packed’ as the couple were well loved.

“I don’t want it to be a dark, sombre day. I want to celebrate the life of two absolutely amazing people,” she added.