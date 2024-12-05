Calpe Town Hall will be celebrating the festive season every weekend this December with its Christmas Fair

CALPE’S Christmas Fair/Fira de Nadal/, now in its 10th edition, will feature an exciting new format this year.

For the first time, it will be held every weekend in December, and in a new location: Plaza Mayor, instead of the Old Town.

The main aim of the X Fira de Nadal 2024 is to promote Calpe’s local businesses and associations, while offering an extra attraction for tourists visiting the town. It also seeks to encourage active participation from Calpe residents in supporting and consolidating local enterprises and organizations.

This year’s changes are designed to give a larger number of businesses and associations the chance to participate, while also expanding the range of activities organised by the City Council to promote local commerce during the Christmas season.

Visitors can look forward to a wide variety of offerings, including crafts, gastronomy, Christmas items, traditional sweets, local products, as well as entertainment for children, musical performances, exhibitions, and visits from Santa Claus and the Royal Page.

The fair provides a chance to immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit and support many associations dedicated to charitable and festive causes.

In the first two weekends of the fair (December 6-8 and December 13-15), the focus will be on trade, service businesses, and non-profit organisations.

In the second half of December (December 20-22 and December 27-29), the fair will predominantly feature companies from the hospitality sector.