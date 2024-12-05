5 Dec, 2024
5 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
6 bedroom Villa for sale in Molledo – € 220,000

Villa

Molledo, Cantabria

  6 beds

  2 baths

€ 220,000

Cantabria, Molledo, Silió Independent House for Sale in Silió – Perfect for Two Families or as an Investment Unique opportunity to acquire a spectacular singlefamily home in the peaceful and picturesque village of Silió, ideal for either a family residence or investment. The property features two completely independent homes, each approximately 100 m², situated on a spacious 5,000 m² plot. Key Features: Spacious and Bright Interiors: Both homes have a large livingdining room, a separate kitchen, 3 large bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Ample windows provide plenty of natural light throughout… See full property details

Tags:

