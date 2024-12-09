9 Dec, 2024
9 Dec, 2024 @ 14:26
Cracker of a Christmas in store for Spain’s retailers

by
Cordon Press

IT looks like Christmas is going to be a cracker for Spain’s retailers, with a staggering three-quarters of consumers planning to either maintain or increase their festive spending this year.

Despite the ongoing cost-of-living pressures, a recent survey by AECOC Shopperview reveals that more than 75% of Spaniards will be opening their wallets wide for Christmas, with many planning to spend even more than last year.

Research also shows that 87% of Spanish retailers and 72% of consumer goods manufacturers expect to close the year with an increase in sales.

READ MORE:

Millionaire owner of Mercadona supermarket chain donates €25m and specialist help to small businesses devastated by Valencia flood disaster

This is fantastic news for retailers who have been facing the squeeze of rising prices and inflation.

Spaniards are set to make the most of the holiday season, with many indulging in gifts, food, and the usual merry-making more than ever before.

On top of that, Spain’s strong tourism sector, which has been having a record year, is expected to bring a touch of extra cash to the party as holidaymakers chase the winter sun.

However, it’s not all about overspending. Many shoppers are still being cautious, opting to shop early in search of deals and discounts, and to avoid the usual Christmas rush.

