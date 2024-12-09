9 Dec, 2024
9 Dec, 2024 @ 13:56
Buy your own island in Spain for less than the price of a 2 bed flat in Marbella – but there is a catch

PacoCopyright: GFDLPublicada por/Publish by: Ima, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

WOULD you like to follow in the footsteps of musicians Shakira and Ricky Martin, actors Mel Gibson, Johnny Depp and Leonardo de Caprio, and own your island?

Well you now have a chance to buy your own Spanish isle for less than the cost of a two bed flat in Marbella’s Puerto Banus  – but there is a catch.

The islet of Santo do Mar, also known as the island of São Clemente, is being offered for €300,000, making it more affordable than many two-bedroom apartments in Marbella, one of Spain’s most sought-after coastal destinations.

Situated in the Pontevedra estuary in Galicia, in the northwest of Spain, the island offers stunning views of the surrounding waters and nature.

The owner of the island is looking to sell it for €300,000, though the price is negotiable – particularly  as there have been no takers since it went on the market in 2022.

It is not big, covering a modest area of 3,000 square metres but the island could appeal to buyers with a taste for something unique – a private retreat surrounded by water.

The catch is that the island is part of a protected natural area. It lies within the Galicia Maritime-Terrestrial Natural Park, which means that although the land is private, its development is restricted.

Building on the island, or altering its natural environment, is not allowed under the region’s environmental laws. This is a dealbreaker for anyone hoping to build a dream house or commercial establishment.

However, for those looking to own a slice of nature, the island of Santo do Mar presents a rare opportunity.

Its appeal lies in its untouched beauty, offering a serene escape from the bustling mainland. With its scenic location, close proximity to the historic town of Pontevedra, and easy access to other Galician attractions, the island is an ideal getaway for nature lovers or those looking for a peaceful retreat.

While the island cannot be developed, it does have one building – a ruined chapel which used to be a destination for local pilgrimages.

For those seeking privacy there is another catch too. At low tide it is possible to walk to the island, as many beachgoers do in the summer months.

