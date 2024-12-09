9 Dec, 2024
9 Dec, 2024 @ 13:49
·
1 min read

Watch: Deadly red alert for SNOW in Spain as couple are rescued from trapped car and temperatures reach -9.5C

by

THIS is the moment people had to be rescued from a car in Spain after being trapped by mountains of snow.

Footage shared by the Guardia Civil from the weekend shows officers in the northern province of Huesca arriving to the scene on skis before pulling the passengers out of the vehicle.

It comes as a red warning was issued for heavy snowfall today in parts of the north, including Leon and Asturias – however they have since been downgraded to yellow.

Meanwhile temperatures this morning plummeted, even in the south, with lows of -9.5C recorded in Granada’s Sierra Nevada national park.

The Guardia Civil said in a post on X: “During the Constitution (bank holiday) weekend, specialists from the mountain rescue and intervention groups of the @guardiacivil have rescued 7 people in 3 different operations carried out in the province of #Huesca.”

There has been a snow storm battering the north of the Iberian Peninsula since Saturday.

In parts of Asturias and Castilla y Leon, state weather agency has established a red alert today and until 11.59am tomorrow.

In Burgos, at least four mountain passes have been closed, while two roads have been sealed off to traffic in Cantabria.

In Navarra, residents have been warned they must use chains on their vehicles when driving.

The mercury continues to plummet in northern areas.

According to 20Minutos, in A Veiga, Galicia, temperatures have reached as low as -4.5C.

In the Picos de Europa mountain range in Cantabria, meanwhile, the mercury has dropped to -8.8C.

The coldest place in Spain this morning was Pradollano, the site of Granada’s Sierra Nevada ski resort, which recorded -9.5C.

Meanwhile, Cap de Vaqueira, in Lleida, recorded -9.3C while Cogulla (Huesca), saw -9C.

