10 Dec, 2024
10 Dec, 2024 @ 16:30
Narco gangs in the Strait of Gibraltar are luring in ‘younger and younger’ recruits: Spanish authorities vow to ‘eliminate’ social foundations of trafficking

MORE and more young people are being drawn into the highly-organised drug trafficking networks that operate in the Strait of Gibraltar region.

The warning came from Pedro Fernandez, the Spanish Government Delegate in Andalucia, during a meeting in Sevilla designed to tackle regional societal threats.

“We are seeing individuals increasingly younger joining these criminal structures,” Fernández told regional security chiefs.

“We must eliminate the social foundation that normalises these criminal activities.”

Estepona Narco Death
Narco gangs are recruiting people younger and younger

Drug trafficking gangs are becoming more sophisticated, employing increasingly complex systems to bring in drugs and introducing legal activities to mask their criminal operations. 

The geographical focus has also shifted, Fernandez noted, with criminal activities moving away from the Campo de Gibraltar.

Now, they concentrate in eastern and western parts of Andalucia, including Almería, Huelva, and along the Guadalquivir River.

The statistics underscore the severity of the problem facing southern Spain.

Since August 2018, law enforcement has made substantial inroads against these networks, arresting 28,445 people and seizing 2,344 tonnes of drugs – including significant quantities of hashish, cocaine, and marijuana –  alongside over 2,300 weapons.

The region’s Special Security Plan aims for a comprehensive approach to dismantling drug trafficking networks by combining police action with social measures to provide viable alternatives for local populations, thereby reducing the allure of drug-related activities, according to Fernandez.

However, he warned of escalating challenges. 

Narco gangs are increasingly using sophisticated methods, such as offering specialised services like distribution, transportation, packaging, and money laundering. 

Violence and aggression have intensified, while legal activities are being used to conceal illicit operations. 

This year, the government is investing €37 million into the Campo de Gibraltar’s Special Security Plan, with €17.5 million dedicated to staffing and €19.5 million for technical resources and intelligence.

International cooperation is also ramping up, with Spanish law enforcement increasingly integrated into European and global anti-drug intelligence networks.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

