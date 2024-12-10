10 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Dec, 2024 @ 17:00
·
1 min read

Illegal eyesore advertising billboards on busy Costa Blanca roads and junctions are being removed after years of complaints

by
Illegal eyesore advertising billboards on busy Costa Blanca roads and junctions are being removed after years of complaints

TIME has been called on illegal advertising billboards erected across the Orihuela Costa with council workers tearing them down.

The N-332 has seen unsanctioned billboard jungles for some years including one that popped up at La Regia in 2020.

Other areas with a high concentration of illegal hoardings include busy areas like La Zenia and Playa Flamenca.

MORE ORIHUELA COSTA NEWS:

The Orihuela Policia Local has now warned about ‘the fraudulent use of billboards’ on sites without any authorisation which are operated by advertising agencies.

Some boards have already been removed by Orihuela council who confirmed they are at last taking action after many years of complaints.

Earlier this year an investigation by the Valencian Anti-Fraud agency discovered that just three billboard applications had been sent to Orihuela council with over 50 illegal sites operating.

In February, it gave the council three months to outline its plans to deal with the problem plus a further three months to update it on progress to ‘restore legality’.

The six-month deadline has long passed, but Orihuela’s Department of Citizen Security says they are now taking steps against the eyesore billboards which also distract motorists and pedestrians.

The council pointed out that the unauthorised sites are unfair competition to those companies who are operating legally.

A statement said that clandestine boards are being removed and ‘disciplinary action’ is being taken against law breakers.

Penalties are €400 fines and where the boards are on private land, the area also has to be restored to its original state.

The council says it is also making progress on putting together a contract to run billboards and other forms of advertising across the municipality.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Narco gangs in the Strait of Gibraltar are luring in ‘younger and younger’ recruits: Spanish authorities vow to ‘eliminate’ social foundations of trafficking

Next Story

BetZillion: Best In-Play Betting Sites 2024 | Top Live Bookmakers

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

BetZillion: Best In-Play Betting Sites 2024 | Top Live Bookmakers

BetZillion: Best In-Play Betting Sites 2024 | Top Live Bookmakers

Narco gangs in the Strait of Gibraltar are luring in ‘younger and younger’ recruits: Spanish authorities vow to ‘eliminate’ social foundations of trafficking

MORE and more young people are being drawn into the