Illegal eyesore advertising billboards on busy Costa Blanca roads and junctions are being removed after years of complaints

TIME has been called on illegal advertising billboards erected across the Orihuela Costa with council workers tearing them down.

The N-332 has seen unsanctioned billboard jungles for some years including one that popped up at La Regia in 2020.

Other areas with a high concentration of illegal hoardings include busy areas like La Zenia and Playa Flamenca.

The Orihuela Policia Local has now warned about ‘the fraudulent use of billboards’ on sites without any authorisation which are operated by advertising agencies.

Some boards have already been removed by Orihuela council who confirmed they are at last taking action after many years of complaints.

Earlier this year an investigation by the Valencian Anti-Fraud agency discovered that just three billboard applications had been sent to Orihuela council with over 50 illegal sites operating.

In February, it gave the council three months to outline its plans to deal with the problem plus a further three months to update it on progress to ‘restore legality’.

The six-month deadline has long passed, but Orihuela’s Department of Citizen Security says they are now taking steps against the eyesore billboards which also distract motorists and pedestrians.

The council pointed out that the unauthorised sites are unfair competition to those companies who are operating legally.

A statement said that clandestine boards are being removed and ‘disciplinary action’ is being taken against law breakers.

Penalties are €400 fines and where the boards are on private land, the area also has to be restored to its original state.

The council says it is also making progress on putting together a contract to run billboards and other forms of advertising across the municipality.