3 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city – € 595,000

Floor 4th, flat total surface area 103 m², usable floor area 95 m², single bedrooms: 2, double bedrooms: 1, 2 bathrooms, wheelchair-friendly, air conditioning (hot and cold), age between 30 and 50 years, built-in wardrobes, lift, balcony, heating (natural gas), ext. woodwork (aluminum), kitchen, dining room, state of repair: reformed, gas, community fees : 45, utility room, facing northeast, reinforced door, sunny, telephone, lands: parquet, double glazing, exterior, energy emission rate: E, 32, energy consumption rate: E, 159… See full property details