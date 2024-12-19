Watch: Lorry becomes engulfed in flames near Marbella causing huge traffic jam

A HUGE traffic jam was reported on the busy A-7 this morning after a lorry caught on fire.

Footage shared online shows how the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames at around 7.30am near Las Chapas.

The lorry was heading in the direction of Cadiz when the incident occurred.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and spent around two hours putting out the blaze, during which time a stretch of the motorway was closed.

The left lane was reopened at around 9.30am after the incident caused a 10km tailback.

Nuestra carretera amanece hoy colapsada por un aparatoso vuelco de camión en la A-7 a la entrada del núcleo urbano de #Marbella dirección Algeciras.



Hemos solicitado al Gobierno de España la apertura del peaje de la AP-7 para aliviar el tráfico. pic.twitter.com/VXixOX08P1 — Ángeles Muñoz (@AngelesMunoz_) December 19, 2024

The mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, asked the central government to open the AP-7 toll road to everyone to ease traffic.

She wrote on X: “Our road is collapsed today due to a spectacular truck rollover on the A-7 at the entrance to the urban centre of Marbella in the direction of Algeciras.

“We have asked the Spanish government to open the AP-7 to ease traffic.”

It is not known if Madrid responded to the mayor’s request.