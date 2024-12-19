19 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Dec, 2024 @ 11:41
··
1 min read

Watch: Lorry becomes engulfed in flames near Marbella causing huge traffic jam

by

A HUGE traffic jam was reported on the busy A-7 this morning after a lorry caught on fire.

Footage shared online shows how the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames at around 7.30am near Las Chapas.

The lorry was heading in the direction of Cadiz when the incident occurred.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and spent around two hours putting out the blaze, during which time a stretch of the motorway was closed.

The left lane was reopened at around 9.30am after the incident caused a 10km tailback.

The mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, asked the central government to open the AP-7 toll road to everyone to ease traffic.

She wrote on X: “Our road is collapsed today due to a spectacular truck rollover on the A-7 at the entrance to the urban centre of Marbella in the direction of Algeciras.

“We have asked the Spanish government to open the AP-7 to ease traffic.”

It is not known if Madrid responded to the mayor’s request.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Benidorm set for major changes: Plans for 20 hotels, 2,300 homes and three shopping centres await final approval
Previous Story

Benidorm set for major changes: Plans for 20 hotels, 2,300 homes and three shopping centres await final approval

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 595
Next Story

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city – € 595,000

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 595

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city – € 595,000

Flat Barcelona, Barcelona   3 beds   2 baths €
Benidorm set for major changes: Plans for 20 hotels, 2,300 homes and three shopping centres await final approval

Benidorm set for major changes: Plans for 20 hotels, 2,300 homes and three shopping centres await final approval

THE final stage of getting approval for Benidorm’s biggest-ever urban