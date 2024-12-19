Benidorm set for major changes: Plans for 20 hotels, 2,300 homes and three shopping centres await final approval

THE final stage of getting approval for Benidorm’s biggest-ever urban development will begin next week.

The city council’s governing board will put the plans for the Ensanche Levante area up for a 45-day public consultation.

The consultation period will allow people to read full details of the project at the authority’s urban planning department.

IMPRESSION OF FINISHED SITE

Detailed plans for the Ensanche Levante redevelopment were first unveiled in 2019.

Years of technical and administrative work have culminated in what will be Benidorm’s largest single urban development.

The project will see 575,000 m2 of land transformed close to the resort’s Levante beach.

Up to 2,300 new homes would be created along with around 20 hotels and three shopping centres.

1,564 holiday homes and 782 residential flats would be housed within 20 high rise blocks- all of which would have a minimum of 20 floors.

Two-thirds of the land will be designated as public space including ‘green’ areas, roads, and public buildings for educational and healthcare facilities.

A council spokesperson said the development will, ‘definitively put an end to the degradation of this important area of Benidorm’ and become an ‘extension of Levante, characterised by its tall buildings that free up large areas for public facilities, roads and green areas’.

The estimated cost of the project was budgeted at €600 billion back in 2022.