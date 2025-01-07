2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool garage – € 154,000

Townhouse Ciudad Quesada, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 154,000

Ciudad Quesada 2 bed 1 bath Townhouse for sale with private roof solarium in complex with communal pool and close to amenities, private secure parking. >>>>>>>>>>>>This townhouse, located in the residential area of Doña Pepa in Ciudad Quesada, offers 93m² of built space across two levels. The property is part of a community with well-maintained gardens and a communal pool. The ground floor consists of a living and dining area, a fully equipped open-plan kitchen, and a guest toilet. The living room opens onto a front covered terrace, with an adjoining… See full property details