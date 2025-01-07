7 Jan, 2025
7 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool garage – € 154,000

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool garage - € 154

Townhouse

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 154,000

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool garage - € 154,000

Ciudad Quesada 2 bed 1 bath Townhouse for sale with private roof solarium in complex with communal pool and close to amenities, private secure parking. >>>>>>>>>>>>This townhouse, located in the residential area of Doña Pepa in Ciudad Quesada, offers 93m² of built space across two levels. The property is part of a community with well-maintained gardens and a communal pool. The ground floor consists of a living and dining area, a fully equipped open-plan kitchen, and a guest toilet. The living room opens onto a front covered terrace, with an adjoining… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

