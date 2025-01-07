7 Jan, 2025
7 Jan, 2025 @ 12:09
Horror in Alicante: Woman, 52, is killed by a train ‘while talking on mobile phone’

A WOMAN died on Monday after getting too close to an Alicante railway track as the slipstream generated by a passing train threw her onto a rock.

Eyewitnesses said the 52-year-old victim of Moldovan nationality was talking on her mobile phone when accessing a prohibited area at around 6pm.

The Renfe Cercanias commuter train tooted an emergency alert but it was too late for her to take any avoiding action.

She died almost instantly as a result of a head injury.

The area next to Alicante’s El Palmeral park is popular with anglers and there have been previous incidents involving trains.

The Informacion newspaper reported that she had accompanied her husband who had gone fishing.

She decided to move away to use her phone when she was thrown to the ground by the train’s slipstream- fatally falling onto a rock,

The police confirmed that no access via the rail track is allowed to the fishing area.

The Policia Nacional is carrying out a formal investigation.

