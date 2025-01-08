8 Jan, 2025
8 Jan, 2025 @ 12:31
Earthquake rattles Sevilla in southern Spain as locals report feeling tremors

THE National Geographic Institute(IGN) recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday morning on the border of Sevilla and Cadiz provinces in Andalucia.

The epicentre was in Las Cabezas de San Juan in Sevilla and the quake happened at 3.31am.

An aftershock of lower intensity was logged at around 4.52am reaching 1.9 on the Richter scale, also with the same epicentre at Las Cabezas.

QUAKE EPICENTRE

The tremors were classified as ‘weak’ and no damage was reported.

It is the first earthquake recorded in the area this year with the most significant tremor in 2024 dating back to August 26.

That affected a large part of the west of Andalucia with residents being woken up at 4am and calling emergency services.

On that occasion, reports came in from Sevilla, Jaen, and Huelva with the IGN confirming a 5.5 magnitude tremor in the Atlantic, south of Portugal’s capital, Lisbon.

