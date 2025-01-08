8 Jan, 2025
8 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Rute with pool – € 395,000

Finca/Country House

Rute, Córdoba

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 395,000

Large farmhouse with attached huge games/entertainment room with bar, large private pool, great views. The house is set in the hinterland of the wonderfual Sierra Subbetica mountains and has great views towards them. There is plenty of outside space both under covered porches, around the pool and in the small olive grove. The property is private, although not isolated, being only a few minutes drive to the village and only fifteen minutes from the town. The ground floor of the house consists of an entrance with log burner which also serves as a secondary lounge, a kitchen with island, a… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

