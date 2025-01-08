Ukrainian refugees are biggest foreign group with double the number of British expats in Costa Blanca tourist city

AROUND 9% of Torrevieja’s registered population are Ukrainians according to the city’s municipal padron with numbers double that of British expats.

Torrevieja council says that registrations totalled 106,350 people at the start of the year- up by almost 6,000 in 12 months.

Over 52% of residents are non-Spanish with 123 countries represented.

The National Statistics Institute revealed in December that Torrevieja had the highest percentage population rise of any Spanish city in 2023 with a 6.7% increase.

The city has consolidated its position as the third largest centre in Alicante province behind Alicante and Elche, and the fifth biggest in the Valencian Community.

The largest foreign group comes from the Ukraine with 9,612 on the padron, an increase of 1,850 in just a year.

The city has become a hub in Spain for people displaced from the Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Russians in Torrevieja number 5,926 residents, with Columbia overtaking the UK to claim third place with 5,141 people.

The number of British residents has remained firm at 4,708, followed by Moroccans on 2,961.

The gender split is 51.07% female and 48.93% male.

In terms of age, the number of children and young people aged under amounted to 19,674.

Those aged between 20 and 40 total up to 24,453, with 32,212 registrations in the 40 to 60 years category.

Between 60 to 80 years, there are 24,331 people, and in the 80 to 100 year group, there are 5,656.

The very special section of residents being 100 years or older has 24 people.