Coming soon: The Great Park of the Costa del Sol to open within months

WORK on the ‘Great Park of the Costa del Sol’ covering 270,000 m2 in Mijas is entering its final stage with the opening set for May.

90% of the project has been completed with the development of the large green and recreational area.

There will be around 3,000 trees and shrubs plus a car park with 1,000 spaces.

READ MORE:

PARK AMPHITHEATRE

An amphitheatre will have room for 1,900 people and there will be two large ornamental fountains in an ‘Andalucian-style’.

Multi-function sports courts come as part of the package as well as a dog park and play areas for children.

There will also be a dedicated area for skateboarding, cycling, and skating.

Two of the main focal points will be a central boulevard including a bike lane and an artificial lake.

Mijas infrastructure councillor, Juan Jose Torres, said that work has had to be extended for up to 47 days due to inclement weather.

Development of the site started in August 2023 with a completion deadline of around 18 months.

The project has cost €27.5 million.

It won’t be the end of spending on the site as up to €3 million will need to be put aside to cover annual maintenance and surveillance work.

That will be advertised as a separate contract in the first quarter of this year.

Mijas council though is looking to defray some of the cost by offering concessions to private businesses to run some of the recreational areas.

That would include the lake, skatepark, the restaurant, and cafeteria areas as well as the amphitheatre.

The plan is that successful franchise holders would then have pay for maintenance in their spots, therefore reducing council expenditure.

The authority hopes to have contracts in place by the end of the year or early 2026.