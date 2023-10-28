A NEW park in Mijas including 2,000 trees, 20,000 plants and a huge lake is gathering pace.

The main attractions of the ‘green lung’ park are now outlined and officials hope it will be the Costa del Sol’s next big tourist attraction.

The Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, visited the site this Thursday, October 26, alongside other officials.

He said the work is 15% done, adding: “The work is coming along nicely. We can already envision the future potential of this great space.

“We can already see what the lake and surrounding paths will be like.”

A digital mock-up of the park shows a huge circular lake surrounded by trees and a Moorish style irrigation system.

The work, set to be the largest green space in Malaga province, is due to be finished in February 2025 and will attract tourists and locals alike.

Stretching across 36 acres from Cerros de Aguila to La Venta de la Morena, the project has already been underway for seven years, costing €22.6 million.

The park will also include an outdoor amphitheater, skate park, running tracks, bike lanes and a climbing wall.

