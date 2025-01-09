What is the HMPV virus sweeping through China and should Spain be worried?

SHOULD Spain be worried about the HMPV virus sweeping through China and should we be concerned?

In the last few days China has sounded the alarm regarding Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness storming the country.

Though it is not a new virus, its fast spread is prompting concern in authorities and locals.

Detected for the first time in 2001 in the Netherlands, it is now primarily affecting children up to 14-years-old in the north of China.

HMPV is the part of the paramyxovirus family, the principal cause of respiratory infections in young children.

Those most at risk are children, the elderly, immunocompromised people and patients with preexisting respiratory issues like asthma.

It is transmitted via bodily fluids, much like Covid-19 and causes light symptoms in healthy adults.

The symptoms of HMPV are similar to other viral respiratory infections such as the common cold or flu.

They include fevers, coughing, blocked nose, sore throat and headaches. In very serious cases, it can cause bronchitis or pneumonia.

There is not yet a vaccine for HMPV and treatment focuses on alleviating symptoms through flu medication, rest and water.

If the illness becomes serious, help breathing and hospitalisation may be necessary.