9 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Jan, 2025 @ 17:12
·
1 min read

What is the HMPV virus sweeping through China and should Spain be worried?

by
EMBARGOED TO 2330 THURSDAY MARCH 3 PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. File photo dated 23/07/09 of a woman coughing, as people who suffer from a chronic cough may be offered new hope thanks to a drug that can ease the symptom.

SHOULD Spain be worried about the HMPV virus sweeping through China and should we be concerned? 

In the last few days China has sounded the alarm regarding Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness storming the country. 

Though it is not a new virus, its fast spread is prompting concern in authorities and locals.

Detected for the first time in 2001 in the Netherlands, it is now primarily affecting children up to 14-years-old in the north of China. 

HMPV is the part of the paramyxovirus family, the principal cause of respiratory infections in young children. 

Those most at risk are children, the elderly, immunocompromised people and patients with preexisting respiratory issues like asthma.

It is transmitted via bodily fluids, much like Covid-19 and causes light symptoms in healthy adults. 

The symptoms of HMPV are similar to other viral respiratory infections such as the common cold or flu. 

They include fevers, coughing, blocked nose, sore throat and headaches. In very serious cases, it can cause bronchitis or pneumonia. 

There is not yet a vaccine for HMPV and treatment focuses on alleviating symptoms through flu medication, rest and water. 

If the illness becomes serious, help breathing and hospitalisation may be necessary. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Coming soon: The Great Park of the Costa del Sol to open within months
Previous Story

Coming soon: The Great Park of the Costa del Sol to open within months

Next Story

Ahoy mateys!: Future Queen of Spain takes to the high seas

Latest from Health

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

TOURISTENWOHNUNGEN IN SPANIEN LASSEN LANGFRISTIGE MIETEN UM ÜBER 30 Prozent STEIGEN, BESAGT EINE STUDIE

Von Yzabelle Bostyn (Foto: Jesus Merida / SOPA Images / SipaUSA) Eine Studie

MARBELLAS HUNDEHALTER WERDEN MIT 750 EURO BUSSGELD FÜR VERSTÖSSE GEGEN DIESES GESETZ GEWARNT

BY ALEX TRELINSKI Hundebesitzer in Marbella wurden erneut gewarnt, dass