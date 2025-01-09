9 Jan, 2025
9 Jan, 2025 @ 17:21
1 min read

Ahoy mateys!: Future Queen of Spain takes to the high seas

by
Princess Leonor of Borbon going on board Juan Sebastian Elcano in Cadiz. Photo Cordon Press

PRINCESS Leonor of Spain, the 19-year-old heir to the throne, has embarked aboard the Spanish Navy’s iconic training ship, Juan Sebastian de Elcano, for a six-month voyage.

The Princess of Asturias boarded the vessel in Cadiz yesterday (January 8) for the epic journey that will take her across two oceans and to ports in eight countries, including stops in Brazil, Chile, and the United States.

This milestone follows her time at the Naval Military Academy in Marin and is part of her three-year military training programme that will see her serve stints in the army, navy and airforce.

Princess Leonor in Cadiz. Photo Cordon Press

During this voyage, Leonor will train as a first-class midshipman, learning practical naval skills and gaining real-world experience alongside 75 fellow midshipmen and over 200 crew members.

The training cruise is steeped in tradition, with both her father, King Felipe VI, and grandfather, King Juan Carlos I, having undertaken similar voyages during their own military training.

File photo of the Elcano. Cordon Press

At a recent event, King Felipe described the experience as one that ‘will remain among the best memories of your military training’ and encouraged his daughter to embrace its ‘human and seafaring’ lessons.

The Princess’s journey reflects her growing public role as future queen. While she will be just another crew member at sea, she will continue to fulfill royal commitments on land during port stops.

The Elcano’s voyage will end in July in New York before Leonor returns to Spain to complete her military studies at the General Air and Space Academy. She has already completed a year in the army.

