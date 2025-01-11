11 Jan, 2025
11 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Guadalmina with pool garage – € 649,000

by
Penthouse

Guadalmina, Málaga

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 649,000

This stunning duplex penthouse, located in the highly sought-after area of Guadalmina Alta, San Pedro de Alcantara, offers an unparalleled living experience. With a spacious built area of 185m² and an additional 48m² terrace, this property boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with a guest toilet. The penthouse is ideally positioned front line to the golf course, providing breathtaking open views of the golf greens and the shimmering sea. Its southwest orientation ensures ample natural light throughout the day, enhancing the already vibrant atmosphere of this elegant home. The… See full property details

