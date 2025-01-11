11 Jan, 2025
11 Jan, 2025 @ 12:00
1 min read

Spanish mayor who imitated the pope is investigated for ‘offending religion’

by

A SPANISH mayor is under investigation for ‘offending religion’ after he imitated the famous popemobile. 

Carlos Martinez, the mayor of Soria, has been summoned to testify as a defendant after he arrived in a popemobile, leading to accusations that he intentionally mocked the Christian faith. 

The new leader of the PSOE in Castilla y Leon will face the judge on February 5 after he rode the vehicle through town, ‘blessing’ citizens using a wet toilet brush. 

Outraged citizens from the Spanish Christian Lawyers Foundation voiced their outrage at the incident which occurred last August during a festival in Tardelcuende. 

Martinez claims he didn’t ‘intend’ to mock Christianity and has apologised for the ‘silly mistake’ and ‘controversy’. 

Referring to the court case, he claimed ‘we need to respect the course of justice’ and was fined a €100 administration fee. 

His accusers claim the mayor has committed a crime of mockery (art. 522 of the Criminal Code).

He was also accompanied by a number of people dressed like the Vatican’s Swiss Guard, as well as fake altar boys, bishops and cardinals.

The president of the Christian Lawyers Association, Polonia Castellanos, said: “He attacked a large swathe of his citizens, the catholics. Politicians should respect everyone. The mayor of Soria should resign and step aside from politics.” 

Government sub delegate Miguel Latorre and Guardia Civil agents were present at the time 

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

