Spanish mayor who imitated the pope is investigated for ‘offending religion’

A SPANISH mayor is under investigation for ‘offending religion’ after he imitated the famous popemobile.

Carlos Martinez, the mayor of Soria, has been summoned to testify as a defendant after he arrived in a popemobile, leading to accusations that he intentionally mocked the Christian faith.

The new leader of the PSOE in Castilla y Leon will face the judge on February 5 after he rode the vehicle through town, ‘blessing’ citizens using a wet toilet brush.

Outraged citizens from the Spanish Christian Lawyers Foundation voiced their outrage at the incident which occurred last August during a festival in Tardelcuende.

Martinez claims he didn’t ‘intend’ to mock Christianity and has apologised for the ‘silly mistake’ and ‘controversy’.

Referring to the court case, he claimed ‘we need to respect the course of justice’ and was fined a €100 administration fee.

His accusers claim the mayor has committed a crime of mockery (art. 522 of the Criminal Code).

He was also accompanied by a number of people dressed like the Vatican’s Swiss Guard, as well as fake altar boys, bishops and cardinals.

The president of the Christian Lawyers Association, Polonia Castellanos, said: “He attacked a large swathe of his citizens, the catholics. Politicians should respect everyone. The mayor of Soria should resign and step aside from politics.”

Government sub delegate Miguel Latorre and Guardia Civil agents were present at the time