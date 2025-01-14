3 bedroom Flat for sale in San Roque with pool garage – € 395,000

Do you play golf? Then this could definitely be your opportunity, just a 5-minute walk from the local clubhouse. Or maybe you just want a well-connected home a couple of minutes from the highway to Estepona or Algeciras and enjoy the tranquility of La Alcaidesa at the same time. The apartment has high-quality finishes, with marble floors, a fully equipped kitchen with separate laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (one with a hydromassage bathtub). The kitchen gives access to a small interior patio. The dining room and living room, as well as the master bedroom and a secondary bedroom, are… See full property details

Flat

San Roque, Cádiz

3 beds 2 baths

€ 395,000