16 Jan, 2025
16 Jan, 2025 @ 15:03
BREAKING: Spanish tourist taken hostage by Islamic militants at the Algeria – Mali border

algeria
Algeria borders Morocco in north Africa

A SPANISH tourist has been abducted by Islamic State militants in a raid near the Algeria-Mali border, Spanish authorities confirmed today.

The male victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was traveling with a group of tourists when they were intercepted by members of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) on Wednesday evening.

After taking the group at gunpoint, the terrorists released all the other members but kept the Spanish national as a lone hostage, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

Initial reports on Wednesday evening suggested the victim might have been a Spanish-speaking woman, but authorities have since confirmed the hostage is a man.

READ MORE: Spain’s armed forces will continue working in Valencia flood area as ‘long as necessary’ says Defence Minister

The terrorists hit them at the border with Algeria and Mali

The Spanish government has launched an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping, but the Foreign Ministry has not yet issued a public statement.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about the safety of European tourists in the region, particularly along the popular Sahara Desert routes that attract thousands of adventurous travelers each year.

This latest incident marks a troubling resurgence of ISIS activity in the region, where the terrorist group has maintained a presence despite significant military operations against them.

READ MORE: Italian bar owner who raped drunk customer in Spain’s Mallorca dodges jail in exchange for paying €8k and undergoing ‘re-education program’

The Sahel region, which includes parts of southern Algeria and Mali, has become increasingly dangerous for Western tourists in recent years, with various jihadist groups operating across its vast desert expanses.

Spanish authorities are working closely with their Algerian counterparts to establish more details about the incident, while security forces in both countries have heightened their alert status.

Walter Finch

