Traffic authorities in Spain to clamp down on ‘unsupportive’ apps that give away the location of speed cameras and police controls

SPANISH traffic police are set to clamp down on websites that give away the locations of speed cameras or drug and alcohol checkpoints.

Applications such as Waze or Social Drive are set to come into the firing line for such activities, which Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska described as ‘unsupportive’ and ‘dangerous’.

Marlaska said last June that Guardia Civil were aware of online ‘warnings’ about the location of police stops through social networks and messaging apps and complained they ‘reduce the effectiveness of these actions.’

“It puts the lives of people at risk because this warning will allow a drunk driver to avoid the control and, possibly, cause irreversible results for third parties,” he added.

Apps that give away the location of police controls are coming under fire

The practice is set to be hit with hard sanctions including fines under new additions to Spain’s Traffic Law.

Police stops are also going to be set up for just 15 minutes a time, making them harder to locate, and an awareness campaign is also in the works.

The move is part of a series of changes from the DGT, Spain’s traffic authority, aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing accidents, particularly those linked to drink-driving.

To ease congestion, motorbikes will now be permitted to ride on the hard shoulder during traffic jams. Although this has long been an informal practice among bikers, the DGT has officially approved it to help alleviate gridlock on Spain’s busiest roads.

Under the new rules, motorcyclists travelling on motorways and rural roads must wear full-face or modular helmets, protective gloves, and closed footwear.

These measures come in response to alarming statistics showing motorcyclists account for one-third of road fatalities.

Another key update affects those looking to ride a motorcycle with a standard B driving licence.

Previously, drivers with three years of experience were exempt from additional requirements.

Now, they’ll need to complete mandatory training to ensure better preparation for handling motorbikes.

Motorcyclists should ensure they’re up to date with these new measures to avoid penalties and stay safe on the road.