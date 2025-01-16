16 Jan, 2025
16 Jan, 2025 @ 15:31
1 min read

Traffic authorities in Spain to clamp down on ‘unsupportive’ apps that give away the location of speed cameras and police controls

by
Revealed: The biggest cash-earning speed cameras in Spain - with one issuing over 118,000 fines alone

SPANISH traffic police are set to clamp down on websites that give away the locations of speed cameras or drug and alcohol checkpoints.

Applications such as Waze or Social Drive are set to come into the firing line for such activities, which Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska described as ‘unsupportive’ and ‘dangerous’.

Marlaska said last June that Guardia Civil were aware of online ‘warnings’ about the location of police stops through social networks and messaging apps and complained they ‘reduce the effectiveness of these actions.’

“It puts the lives of people at risk because this warning will allow a drunk driver to avoid the control and, possibly, cause irreversible results for third parties,” he added.

READ MORE: Watch: Lorry becomes engulfed in flames near Marbella causing huge traffic jam

Court rules that last year's lockdown travel rules in Spain were unconstitutional
Apps that give away the location of police controls are coming under fire

The practice is set to be hit with hard sanctions including fines under new additions to Spain’s Traffic Law.

Police stops are also going to be set up for just 15 minutes a time, making them harder to locate, and an awareness campaign is also in the works.

The move is part of a series of changes from the DGT, Spain’s traffic authority, aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing accidents, particularly those linked to drink-driving. 

READ MORE: Road deaths in Andalucia are ‘alarmingly high’ this year, warns Spain’s traffic authority – these are the provinces with the deadliest routes

To ease congestion, motorbikes will now be permitted to ride on the hard shoulder during traffic jams. Although this has long been an informal practice among bikers, the DGT has officially approved it to help alleviate gridlock on Spain’s busiest roads.

Under the new rules, motorcyclists travelling on motorways and rural roads must wear full-face or modular helmets, protective gloves, and closed footwear. 

These measures come in response to alarming statistics showing motorcyclists account for one-third of road fatalities.

Another key update affects those looking to ride a motorcycle with a standard B driving licence. 

Previously, drivers with three years of experience were exempt from additional requirements. 

Now, they’ll need to complete mandatory training to ensure better preparation for handling motorbikes.

Motorcyclists should ensure they’re up to date with these new measures to avoid penalties and stay safe on the road.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

