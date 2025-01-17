17 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city – € 785,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city - € 785

On the 8th floor, this 100m2 apartment boasts an approximately 12m2 terrace. The living-dining room spans around 30m2 with access to the terrace. There are 2 double bedrooms, all facing the exterior. The master suite covers about 25m2, featuring a bathroom and scenic views. The entire apartment is bathed in natural light with spectacular vistas from every room. Recently renovated (2024) to a high standard, the property includes brand-new air conditioning through ducts, a Schmidt kitchen, and Bosch appliances. The aluminum carpentry ensures high energy efficiency throughout… See full property details

Apartment

Barcelona, Barcelona

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 785,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city - € 785,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

British man's body found floating in Costa Blanca marina after falling off his boat
Previous Story

British man’s body found floating in Costa Blanca marina after falling off his boat

Ryanair scraps flights to two airports in Spain and cuts services to several others over 'excessive fees'
Next Story

Ryanair scraps flights to two airports in Spain and cuts services to several others over ‘excessive fees’

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British man's body found floating in Costa Blanca marina after falling off his boat

British man’s body found floating in Costa Blanca marina after falling off his boat

THE body of a British man was found floating at
Ryanair scraps flights to two airports in Spain and cuts services to several others over 'excessive fees'

Ryanair scraps flights to two airports in Spain and cuts services to several others over ‘excessive fees’

RYANAIR says its cutting flights at seven airports in Spain