2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city – € 785,000

On the 8th floor, this 100m2 apartment boasts an approximately 12m2 terrace. The living-dining room spans around 30m2 with access to the terrace. There are 2 double bedrooms, all facing the exterior. The master suite covers about 25m2, featuring a bathroom and scenic views. The entire apartment is bathed in natural light with spectacular vistas from every room. Recently renovated (2024) to a high standard, the property includes brand-new air conditioning through ducts, a Schmidt kitchen, and Bosch appliances. The aluminum carpentry ensures high energy efficiency throughout… See full property details

Apartment

Barcelona, Barcelona

2 beds 2 baths

€ 785,000