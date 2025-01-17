17 Jan, 2025
17 Jan, 2025 @ 12:00
British man’s body found floating in Costa Blanca marina after falling off his boat

THE body of a British man was found floating at Calpe marina on the Costa Blanca on Thursday.

The 53-year-old’s body was recovered by Guardia Civil divers at around 11am after it was spotted in the water over an hour earlier.

The unnamed British national had moored a boat that he was travelling in after arriving up the coast from Altea earlier in the week.

An autopsy is scheduled to be carried out on Friday.

Sources close to the Guardia Civil investigation said they believed it could have been a tragic accident and there was nothing to suggest that foul play was involved.

The man could have fallen from his boat into the water under the cover of darkness several hours before his body was sighted.

A Guardia spokesperson said: “Yesterday around 9.40am we were told by an emergency centre about the body in the water and we mobilised specialised divers from our GEAS unit.”

“He was already dead when divers caught up with him.”

It’s not known whether the British victim was on holiday or lived in the region.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

