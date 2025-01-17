Spanish FA finally apologises for sexual harassment suffered by players’ wives at the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Spanish football chiefs have finally apologised for the sexual harassment players’ wives were subjected to at the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

A full week after Real Mallorca fans reported serious sexual harassment at the tournament in Jeddah, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Rafael Louzán has broken his silence on the issue.

“I must apologise to all those fans who traveled there,” Louzán said at an institutional event in Paiporta today, acknowledging there were ‘some problems’ outside the stadium.

His belated apology comes after he had spent the days following the incidents praising Saudi Arabia’s ‘affection’ while ignoring the harassment complaints.

RFEF President Rafael Louzan

It also follows RFEF sources who tried to downplay the incidents – which might jeopardise a €40 million payday from the mini-tournament – and brush them under the carpet.

The sources said that the incidents should not be classified as harassment ’which is always linked to sexual matters,’ but rather as the women feeling ‘overwhelmed by the crowd’.

This attempt to minimize the events has been met with fury by victims including Sara Noguera, partner of Mallorca player Manu Morlanes, who described a horrific scene: “I was with two friends who were being groped. They laughed at us, pointed at us, pushed us. It was constant mockery. It was like madness. It was completely excessive.”

“Men were pointing at us and asking how much money it would take for us to go with them,” said Natália Kaluzova, partner of Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif.

Cristina Palavra, wife of midfielder Dani Rodriguez

Meanwhile, Cristina Palavra, wife of midfielder Dani Rodriguez, described how local men took close-up photos of the women and harassed them as she was leaving the stadium with her children.

The Balearic Government has expressed its dismay to the RFEF over the ‘serious incidents’ suffered by Mallorca supporters.

The federation’s response has drawn criticism from former Equality Minister Irene Montero, who demanded the RFEF stop ‘normalizing’ and ‘minimising’ violence against women.

Mallorca officials were particularly frustrated by Louzán’s initial silence on the matter, and have compiled a detailed report of the incidents for the federation to investigate.

To their frustration, Louzán has seemed more interested in highlighting the tournament’s success, describing this year’s edition as ‘very successful’ and ‘one of the most watched we’ve had there.’

He claimed to have been in contact with Mallorca’s leadership ‘from minute zero’ on the night of the incidents, when he met with club owner Andy Kohlberg at the Hilton Jeddah where the team was staying.

“I regret that they had to experience these difficult moments,” Louzán added, while praising the club’s ‘exceptional sporting behavior.’