Social media ‘influencer’ accused of tax dodging and money laundering is extradited after hiding on the Costa Blanca

A SWEDISH social media ‘influencer’ who ran off to Spain after facing money laundering and tax dodging charges was arrested in Torrevieja last month.

The Policia Nacional acted on a European Arrest Warrant for the 35-year-old Swede after being tipped off that he was somewhere in Alicante province.

Multiple locations were checked out before he was detained in Torrevieja on December 27.

INFLUENCER HAD MANY INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS

The National Court in Madrid processed his extradition and he arrived back in Sweden on January 9.

The man faces up to 28 years in prison with undisclosed large sums of money involved in a large scale operation.

The offences were committed since 2021 as he worked as an ‘influencer’ appearing on live online streams and publishing videos on social media networks.

The influencer has hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube and Instagram and is mentioned on a Swedish media 2025 list as a ‘power holder’.

The long list of charges include accounting offenses, aggravated accounting offenses, aggravated tax offenses, serious money laundering, hindering tax control, and serious promotion of unauthorised gambling.

None of his business activities were registered and he didn’t declare his income.

A probe by the Swedish Tax Agency showed that his revenue came from work with various bookmakers that he struck promotional deals with- though they did not have gambling licences.

He received payments in the form of cryptocurrencies and luxury goods .

Large amounts of money were moved through the fugitive’s accounts, including accounts belonging to family members.

He also a sole proprietor business where details of the company were not declared and kept no accounts, all of the aim of avoiding the payment of taxes.

Income tax returns were filed with bogus details by declaring amounts that were too low from his business activities to be taxed.