18 Jan, 2025
5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Montefrio with pool – € 260,000

Key Features – mains electricity and water – pool – views – good access – fenced Granada Houses Estate Agency is very pleased to be able to exclusively offer you this wonderful detached countryside property with amazing views, swimming pool and fenced plot a short drive to the town of Montefrio in the province of Granada, Andalucia. Access to the property is very easy. Once you turn off the main tarmac road there is a short section of natural track in good condition before you come to the gates that lead to the property. Just through the gates is some parking and there are options for making… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Montefrío, Granada

  5 beds

  2 baths

€ 260,000

