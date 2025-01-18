Montgomerie, Olazábal and Jiménez: Golfing royalty set to descend on the Costa del Sol for new legends tournament next month

A HOST of golfing giants are set to descend on Marbella next month for a new legends tournament set to hit the Costa del Sol.
Among the big names set to roll back the years at the Staysure Marbella Legends tournament are Ian Woosnam, José María Olazábal, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, and Colin Montgomerie.
Ian Woosnam, the 1991 Masters Champion and a Ryder Cup-winning captain, will be a major draw for fans.
READ MORE: Italian mob boss from feared Camorra mafia arrested in Spain’s Marbella ‘while walking with his wife’
Joining him is José María Olazábal, a two-time Masters Champion and the captain who led Europe to one of its most memorable Ryder Cup victories.
Local favourite Miguel Ángel Jiménez, a two-time Senior Major Champion known for his charismatic presence on the course, will also compete.
READ MORE: Marbella dog owners are warned of €750 fines for breaking this law
Completing the stellar lineup is Colin Montgomerie, a Golf Hall of Famer and five-time Ryder Cup victor. The big names all but guarantee a high level of competition and entertainment for spectators at the Aloha Golf Club, where admission to the tournament will be free.
The event, taking place from February 14 to 16, marks the opening of the 2025 Legends Tour season.
Alongside the professional tournament, the Legends Tour offers unique opportunities for amateur golfers to experience tournament conditions and even play alongside the legends themselves.