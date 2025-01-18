Montgomerie, Olazábal and Jiménez: Golfing royalty set to descend on the Costa del Sol for new legends tournament next month

A HOST of golfing giants are set to descend on Marbella next month for a new legends tournament set to hit the Costa del Sol.

Among the big names set to roll back the years at the Staysure Marbella Legends tournament are Ian Woosnam, José María Olazábal, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, and Colin Montgomerie.

Ian Woosnam, the 1991 Masters Champion and a Ryder Cup-winning captain, will be a major draw for fans.

READ MORE: Italian mob boss from feared Camorra mafia arrested in Spain’s Marbella ‘while walking with his wife’

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 23: Colin Montgomerie of Scotland smiles prior to the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links on July 23, 2024 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Miquel Angel Jimenez of Spain putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2024 at Phoenix Country Club on November 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Joining him is José María Olazábal, a two-time Masters Champion and the captain who led Europe to one of its most memorable Ryder Cup victories.

Local favourite Miguel Ángel Jiménez, a two-time Senior Major Champion known for his charismatic presence on the course, will also compete.

READ MORE: Marbella dog owners are warned of €750 fines for breaking this law

SAVELLETRI, ITALY – OCTOBER 25: Michael Campbell of New Zealand in action on day two of the Sergio Melpignano Senior Italian Open 2024 at San Domenico Golf on October 25, 2024 in Savelletri, Italy. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 25: Wales’s Ian Woosnam and Spain’s Jose Maria Olazabal share a laugh on the 16th tee during day one of the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links on July 25th, 2024 in Carnoustie, Scotland.(Photo by Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Completing the stellar lineup is Colin Montgomerie, a Golf Hall of Famer and five-time Ryder Cup victor. The big names all but guarantee a high level of competition and entertainment for spectators at the Aloha Golf Club, where admission to the tournament will be free.

The event, taking place from February 14 to 16, marks the opening of the 2025 Legends Tour season.

Alongside the professional tournament, the Legends Tour offers unique opportunities for amateur golfers to experience tournament conditions and even play alongside the legends themselves.