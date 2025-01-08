8 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Jan, 2025 @ 14:00
··
1 min read

Marbella dog owners are warned of €750 fines for breaking this law

by
Marbella dog owners are warned of €750 fines for breaking this law

MARBELLA dog owners have been given a new warning of €750 penalties for not picking up pet poop.

The City Council has put up signs warning dog owners that they are legally obliged to pick up mess made by their pets.

The posters have appeared in busy areas of the city as well as its districts.

READ MORE:

NEW WARNING SIGNS

Dog mess is a frequent complaint among residents including people with reduced mobility using wheelchairs.

Not only is dog mess unpleasant, but it is also a human health hazard.

The biggest threat to public health is toxocariasis – an infection caused by worms commonly found in dogs intestines.

This can cause serious illness and even blindness.

Children are at higher risk of contracting toxocariasis as they are more likely to come into contact with soil or sand that contains dog faeces.

Marbella City Council is also is urging pet owners to carry poop bags to keep streets and pavements clean.

Leaving dog mess is classified as a minor infraction, and the fines will range between €75 and €750.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Tourist flats in Spain cause long-term rents to surge by more than 30%, study finds

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Tourist flats in Spain cause long-term rents to surge by more than 30%, study finds

A STUDY has found tourists flats in Spain have caused
Earthquake rattles Sevilla in southern Spain as locals report feeling tremors

Earthquake rattles Sevilla in southern Spain as locals report feeling tremors

THE National Geographic Institute(IGN) recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on