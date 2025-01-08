Marbella dog owners are warned of €750 fines for breaking this law

MARBELLA dog owners have been given a new warning of €750 penalties for not picking up pet poop.

The City Council has put up signs warning dog owners that they are legally obliged to pick up mess made by their pets.

The posters have appeared in busy areas of the city as well as its districts.

NEW WARNING SIGNS

Dog mess is a frequent complaint among residents including people with reduced mobility using wheelchairs.

Not only is dog mess unpleasant, but it is also a human health hazard.

The biggest threat to public health is toxocariasis – an infection caused by worms commonly found in dogs intestines.

This can cause serious illness and even blindness.

Children are at higher risk of contracting toxocariasis as they are more likely to come into contact with soil or sand that contains dog faeces.

Marbella City Council is also is urging pet owners to carry poop bags to keep streets and pavements clean.

Leaving dog mess is classified as a minor infraction, and the fines will range between €75 and €750.