Calling in sick to work gets easier: Gibraltar introduces dedicated phone line to free up GPs

GIBRALTAR is introducing a dedicated sick note telephone service launches today in a bid to slash waiting times for GP appointments.

Health Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez announced the move, which allows patients to get sick notes at the Primary Care Centre (PCC) without booking a GP consultation.

The idea is to speed up the process and free up hundreds of appointment slots for those needing medical attention.

In a parallel initiative, the PCC has also introduced pre-appointment telephone reminders to reduce missed appointments, adding to the existing text message system.

Early trials show this dual approach has already improved daily GP availability at no extra cost, while clinical safeguards will be in place and monitored to ensure patient safety, according to the government.

Arias-Vasquez said: “I am really pleased to have today announced these two initiatives which are designed to improve efficiency within the Primary Care Centre by freeing up GP appointments for those who need them most.

“The introduction of a dedicated Sick Note Line will ensure that individuals requiring a sick note can obtain one without unnecessarily occupying valuable face-to-face or telephone GP appointment slots.”

The measures emerged from the recently established PCC Taskforce, with further improvements expected in coming months.

The new service, available on 200 52441 between 8.15am and 9.15am Monday to Friday, complements the existing online sick note system on the e-Gov platform.

