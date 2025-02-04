Gibraltar police officers honoured for bringing historical child sex offender to justice in harrowing prosecution

THREE Royal Gibraltar Police detectives have been awarded Commissioner’s commendations for their work in bringing a dangerous child sex offender to justice.

Detective Sergeant Jo Ullger, Detective Constable Maxine Rodriguez, and Detective Constable Daniel Rodriguez were recognised for their meticulous investigation into Graham Southwell, 63, which resulted in a landmark prosecution.

The case, described by Police Commissioner Richard Ullger as ‘extremely complex, protracted and sensitive’, saw Southwell convicted of 19 child sex offences against five victims.

Last week, he was sentenced to 39 years in prison – a sentence that is being described as one of the longest in recent Gibraltar history.

Southwell will now likely see out his years in HMP Windmill Hill.

Speaking during the commendation ceremony, Commissioner Ullger praised the officers’ extraordinary efforts, stating: “I am immensely proud of the achievements made by the officers when investigating this heinous crime, and I’m grateful for the dedication and commitment they have displayed throughout.”

“He stole my chance to experience a normal childhood,” one victim said in an impact statement read in court.

Graham Southwell attending court last October to hear the verdict in his trial

During the emotionally charged sentencing last week, prosecutors painted a damning picture of Southwell, 63, as a ‘predator’ and ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ who committed ‘unspeakable things’ against his young victims.

Commissioner Richard Ullger of the Royal Gibraltar Police praised the verdict: “This sentence sends a clear message that our officers will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually assault children, whenever that abuse took place.”

The investigation drew particular commendation for the victims’ courage in coming forward.