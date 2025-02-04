4 Feb, 2025
4 Feb, 2025 @ 09:00
Gibraltar police officers honoured for bringing historical child sex offender to justice in harrowing prosecution

THREE Royal Gibraltar Police detectives have been awarded Commissioner’s commendations for their work in bringing a dangerous child sex offender to justice.

Detective Sergeant Jo Ullger, Detective Constable Maxine Rodriguez, and Detective Constable Daniel Rodriguez were recognised for their meticulous investigation into Graham Southwell, 63, which resulted in a landmark prosecution.

The case, described by Police Commissioner Richard Ullger as ‘extremely complex, protracted and sensitive’, saw Southwell convicted of 19 child sex offences against five victims. 

READ MORE: Child sex offender, 63, who did ‘unspeakable things for quarter of a century’ jailed for 39 years in Gibraltar

Last week, he was sentenced to 39 years in prison – a sentence that is being described as one of the longest in recent Gibraltar history.

Southwell will now likely see out his years in HMP Windmill Hill.

READ MORE: Gibraltar police urge victims of domestic violence to come forward as two court cases set for same date

Speaking during the commendation ceremony, Commissioner Ullger praised the officers’ extraordinary efforts, stating: “I am immensely proud of the achievements made by the officers when investigating this heinous crime, and I’m grateful for the dedication and commitment they have displayed throughout.”

“He stole my chance to experience a normal childhood,” one victim said in an impact statement read in court.

Graham Southwell attending court last October to hear the verdict in his trial

During the emotionally charged sentencing last week, prosecutors painted a damning picture of Southwell, 63, as a ‘predator’ and ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ who committed ‘unspeakable things’ against his young victims.

Commissioner Richard Ullger of the Royal Gibraltar Police praised the verdict: “This sentence sends a clear message that our officers will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually assault children, whenever that abuse took place.”

The investigation drew particular commendation for the victims’ courage in coming forward. 

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

