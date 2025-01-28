Child sex offender, 63, who did ‘unspeakable things for a quarter of a century’ gets 39 years in jail in Gibraltar

CONVICTED paedophile Graham Southwell has been sentenced to 39 years in imprison for a series of child sex offences spanning nearly three decades.

The landmark ruling, which brought tears to the public gallery in the Supreme Court, follows Southwell’s conviction last October on 19 separate child sex offences, including the rape of a child under 13 and sexual activity with a child.

The crimes, committed against five victims, took place between 1990 and 2016. He will now likely see out his years in HMP Windmill Hill.

“He stole my chance to experience a normal childhood,” one victim said in an impact statement read before the court.

During the emotionally charged hearing, prosecutors painted a damning picture of Southwell, 63, as a ‘predator’ and ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ who committed ‘unspeakable things’ against his young victims.

Commissioner Richard Ullger of the Royal Gibraltar Police praised the verdict: “This sentence sends a clear message that our officers will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually assault children, whenever that abuse took place.”

The investigation, described as ‘extremely complex, protracted and sensitive,’ drew particular commendation for the victims’ courage in coming forward.

Detective Sergeant Jo Ullger, head of the RGP’s Safeguarding Team, said: ‘We commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward and supporting our investigation.

“I hope this sentence will bring them some closure and help them to move on with their lives.’

The case has highlighted the RGP’s commitment to investigating non-recent sexual offences, with DS Ullger confirming that all allegations, regardless of when they occurred, will be thoroughly investigated.

Law enforcement officials encourage any victims of sexual abuse to come forward, emphasising that there is no time limit on reporting such crimes.

Reports can be made by calling 200 72500 or through the RGP website.