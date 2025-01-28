28 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 Jan, 2025 @ 19:29
··
1 min read

Child sex offender, 63, who did ‘unspeakable things for a quarter of a century’ gets 39 years in jail in Gibraltar

by
Gibraltar Stock
A Gibraltarian police officer patrols on Main Street, Gibraltar.

CONVICTED paedophile Graham Southwell has been sentenced to 39 years in imprison for a series of child sex offences spanning nearly three decades.

The landmark ruling, which brought tears to the public gallery in the Supreme Court, follows Southwell’s conviction last October on 19 separate child sex offences, including the rape of a child under 13 and sexual activity with a child.

The crimes, committed against five victims, took place between 1990 and 2016. He will now likely see out his years in HMP Windmill Hill.

READ MORE: A ‘serial child sex offender’ who abused children in Gibraltar for over a quarter of a century is found guilty after harrowing trial

“He stole my chance to experience a normal childhood,” one victim said in an impact statement read before the court.

During the emotionally charged hearing, prosecutors painted a damning picture of Southwell, 63, as a ‘predator’ and ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ who committed ‘unspeakable things’ against his young victims.

Commissioner Richard Ullger of the Royal Gibraltar Police praised the verdict: “This sentence sends a clear message that our officers will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually assault children, whenever that abuse took place.”

READ MORE: Gibraltar police urge victims of domestic violence to come forward as two court cases set for same date

The investigation, described as ‘extremely complex, protracted and sensitive,’ drew particular commendation for the victims’ courage in coming forward. 

Detective Sergeant Jo Ullger, head of the RGP’s Safeguarding Team, said: ‘We commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward and supporting our investigation. 

“I hope this sentence will bring them some closure and help them to move on with their lives.’

READ MORE: RGP slams ‘appalling’ attack on officers ‘doing their job’ after three police are assaulted in Gibraltar

The case has highlighted the RGP’s commitment to investigating non-recent sexual offences, with DS Ullger confirming that all allegations, regardless of when they occurred, will be thoroughly investigated.

Law enforcement officials encourage any victims of sexual abuse to come forward, emphasising that there is no time limit on reporting such crimes. 

Reports can be made by calling 200 72500 or through the RGP website.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Dimonis Des Cau Des Boc Negre Correfoc
Previous Story

Saint Sebastian concludes with a bang 

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

United Airlines to increase flight frequency from New York to Palma 

ONE of the largest airlines in the world has revealed

SAINTS COME MARCHING IN!: Award-winning rural hotel Molino del Santo near Ronda gets set for a brand new chapter

WHEN they bought Molino del Santo nearly four decades ago