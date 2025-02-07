7 Feb, 2025
7 Feb, 2025 @ 15:44
1 min read

Watch: ‘Legendary’ black devil fish is filmed near holiday resort in Spain for the first time

A LIVING black devil fish has been recorded in Spanish waters for the first time in history.

The extraordinary moment was shared by wildlife NGO Condrik-Tenerife, after its photographers recorded the adult specimen just 2km off the coast of the Spanish holiday island.

Experts said the fish is a ‘true predator of the deep’ and has never been filmed alive in Spain, with only dead specimens or larvae found in the past.

The ‘unforgettable’ sighting was made on January 26 near San Juan beach, in the Tenerife municipality of Guia de Isora.

The black devil is a type of anglerfish that uses a bioluminescent light above its head to attract prey, before catching them in its jaws filled with razor sharp teeth.

Condrik-Tenerife said in a statement: “This is a true predator of the deep, living on the seabed between 200 and 2000m deep and using its dorsal appendage full of bioluminescent symbiotic bacteria as bait to attract its prey, just like in the popular film Finding Nemo.

“The reason for its presence in such shallow waters is uncertain. It may be due to illness, an upwelling current, fleeing from a predator, etc.

“Its genus “Melanocetus” literally means “black sea monster”, a name that is not surprising with these images.”

The group said the sighting would be ‘remembered forever’ by the crew.

