Andalucia’s water levels still below decade average despite recent rainfall

ANDALUCIA’S reservoir levels have risen significantly year-on-year, but they remain 8% below the past decade’s median average for early February.

As of the week ending February 10, Andalucia’s reservoirs were at 38.91% capacity, marking a 16% increase from the same period in 2024.

This growth rate is double Spain’s overall increase, with national reservoir levels standing at 58.14%, up by just 8% year-on-year.

Despite this improvement, Andalucia’s current levels are still lower than the 10-year median of 46.46% for early February.

This data follows expert warnings that Spain is shifting toward a desert climate.

Research from the Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya (UPC) predicts that by 2050, rainfall could decrease by up to 20%, leading to widespread drought.

Rainfall has already been declining at a rate of 0.93 mm per year, contributing to severe droughts and drying up reservoirs.

Andalucia also continues to have the second-lowest reservoir levels among Spain’s autonomous communities.

Murcia remains the driest, with reservoirs at just 20.95%, while Navarra has the highest levels at 86.75%.

Within Andalucia, Almeria has the least water, with reservoirs at only 8.48% – unchanged from February 2024.

Malaga (27.60%) and Cadiz (30.15%) recorded the second and third lowest levels, while Sevilla had the highest at 76.30%.

Sevilla also experienced the most significant year-on-year growth, more than doubling from 34.46% in the same week of 2024.