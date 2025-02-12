12 Feb, 2025
12 Feb, 2025 @ 07:00
This city has the best food in Spain, according to former ‘World’s Best Chef’ Dabiz Muñoz

FORMER ‘World’s Best Chef’ Dabiz Muñoz has named this Spanish city the best in the country for food.

When it comes to Spanish gastronomy, there’s no one more knowledgeable than Dabiz Muñoz.

The chef gained international renown in 2010 after earning his first Michelin star and since then he has only grown. 

Now, he has three stars to his name, as well as being named the ‘World’s Best Chef’ three years in a row. 

While Andalucia is famous for its olive oil and Valencia for its paella, Muñoz says the best place to eat in Spain is Madrid. 

It should come as no surprise, as the chef was born and raised in the city, enjoying its culinary diversity from a young age. 

He claimed the city is Madrid ‘unique’ because you can enjoy different cuisines on every corner.

“But there’s no better plan than eating a cocido with friends and talking about padel,” he said. 

The typical Madrilenian dish is Muñoz’s favourite and only backs Madrid’s reputation as an excellent holiday destination for foodies.

