13 Feb, 2025
13 Feb, 2025 @ 15:00
Blow to the Balearics: Guided tour crackdown in Spain’s Mallorca ‘treats tourists like animals and guides like criminals’

by
Tourists following a tour guide into the narrow streets of Ciutat Vella. Tourism seems to enjoy the city with its ?back to reality? of the covid 19 pandemic, despite the fact that the peak of infections of the fifth wave seems to have reached its maximum value. (Photo by Paco Freire / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 34251764

TOUR guides in Palma are up in arms over proposed new rules to crack down on group sizes that they say are not only illegal but ‘treat us like criminals.’

Proguies Turístics de Baleares says the Palma City Council’s plan to limit guided tours to 20 people per group flies in the face of Balearic Islands’ regulations, which allow groups of up to 70.

“The current average group size is between 30 and 50 people,” said president Gabriel Rosales. 

Plans to limit the size of tour groups in Palma has received a backlash from tour guides

“It’s baffling that the council didn’t consider the existing regulations before moving forward with this.”

Rosales argues that this change will cripple the tourism sector and related businesses. 

“With groups of just 19, it will be impossible to sell tours, as they’ll be financially unsustainable,” he explained. 

He also pointed out that popular attractions like the Cathedral of Mallorca and the Castell de Bellver could see a drop in revenue.

The association is also protesting the requirement that guides visibly display identification with their full name and ID number. 

“This violates our privacy rights and clashes with data protection laws,” Rosales asserted. 

“Why should we have to reveal all this information when a police officer only needs to show a badge number? It’s like we’re being treated like criminals.”

Proguies Turístics is also concerned about the idea of local police monitoring the exact number of tourists in a group. 

“What happens when people join the group on the fly? Are we going to tag them like animals? Or hand out batons to keep out the ‘unauthorised’ tourists?” Rosales questioned.

The proposed ordinance is currently in a public comment period before it goes to the full council for a final vote.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

