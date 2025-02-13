Fears for missing expat Grant Barr who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol over two weeks ago

AN appeal has been launched to find a missing expat who vanished from the Costa del Sol more than two weeks ago.

Grant Barr, 37, was last seen in Estepona on January 28 of this year, some 16 days ago.

He is described as having brown hair and green eyes and is of a slim build, measuring around 5ft7 in height.

According to missing persons charity SOS Desaparecidos, he was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shirt and an orange jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to the organisation on +34 649 952 957 or +34 644 712 806.

Any information can also be provided to the Policia Nacional by dialing on 091, or to the emergency services hotline 112.